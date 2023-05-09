High and low EPS estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)’s current quarter

The price of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed at $1.95 in the last session, down -11.76% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238019 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9101.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.70.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 21, 2023, with a $2.70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 638.13M and an Enterprise Value of 646.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 212.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4902.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIFR traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 247.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 19.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,508.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.1M and the low estimate is $118.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.