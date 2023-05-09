How is Textron Inc.’s (NYSE: TXT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed the day trading at $65.71 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $66.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026136 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares for $73.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,307,179 led to the insider holds 683,136 shares of the business.

Connor Frank T sold 63,361 shares of TXT for $4,647,735 on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 151,455 shares after completing the transaction at $73.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.50B and an Enterprise Value of 14.96B. As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $76.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXT traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXT traded about 1.68M shares per day. A total of 204.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.71M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 4.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

TXT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.15B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.87B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $14.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.