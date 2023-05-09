Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $107.22 During Trading Session

After finishing at $108.31 in the prior trading day, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) closed at $107.22, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593953 shares were traded. ICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $132 from $116 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $102.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $164.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $164 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares for $104.80 per share. The transaction valued at 167,680 led to the insider holds 21,481 shares of the business.

Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 81,827 shares of ICE for $8,511,363 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,203,104 shares after completing the transaction at $104.02 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Sprecher Jeffrey C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $104.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,120,473 and left with 2,941,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICE now has a Market Capitalization of 60.03B and an Enterprise Value of 76.32B. As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $113.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 559.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 551.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ICE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.41 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.4B and the low estimate is $7.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.