Invest in Hess Corporation (HES) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $136.88 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $136.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111265 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hess Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $184.

On January 27, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $161 to $170.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $181.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Hill Gregory P. sold 7,500 shares for $132.40 per share. The transaction valued at 993,000 led to the insider holds 116,346 shares of the business.

Lynch Richard D. sold 33,191 shares of HES for $4,608,207 on Mar 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 23,622 shares after completing the transaction at $138.84 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Hill Gregory P., who serves as the COO and President, E&P of the company, sold 6,123 shares for $137.41 each. As a result, the insider received 841,361 and left with 123,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HES now has a Market Capitalization of 42.03B and an Enterprise Value of 49.15B. As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $160.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HES has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 305.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 3.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HES is 1.75, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.75 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.57B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.13B and the low estimate is $9.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.