Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $79.75 in the prior trading day, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $79.80, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040839 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KUEHN KURT P sold 1,909 shares for $77.46 per share. The transaction valued at 147,871 led to the insider holds 15,675 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 5,000 shares of HSIC for $393,100 on Mar 06. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 41,234 shares after completing the transaction at $78.62 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, LASKAWY PHILIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,405 shares for $78.74 each. As a result, the insider received 504,330 and left with 26,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSIC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.47B and an Enterprise Value of 11.85B. As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $89.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 837.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 765.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 13 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.18B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.06B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $13.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.