Is this a Prime Time To acquire Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock

In the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $21.59 up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $21.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10401059 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On April 28, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $27.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 5,000 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 115,200 led to the insider holds 186,715 shares of the business.

Sharp Evan sold 55,241 shares of PINS for $1,493,739 on Apr 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.04 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Gavini Naveen, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 11,185 shares for $27.95 each. As a result, the insider received 312,582 and left with 350,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.28B and an Enterprise Value of 16.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -693.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINS has traded an average of 12.61M shares per day and 19.83M over the past ten days. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.31M with a Short Ratio of 25.31M, compared to 26.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $694.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $704.63M to a low estimate of $605.7M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.93M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $733.77M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665.2M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.