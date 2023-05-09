It’s an appealing income play to consider Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

The price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at $9.75 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12816787 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HBAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.50 to $13.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on December 21, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Wasserman Zachary Jacob sold 98,608 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,574 led to the insider holds 188,767 shares of the business.

Phelan Kenneth J bought 20,000 shares of HBAN for $216,000 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 89,285 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, PORTEOUS DAVID L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,201,008 and left with 62,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBAN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.08B. As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HBAN traded on average about 21.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 51.5M with a Short Ratio of 51.50M, compared to 43.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HBAN is 0.62, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.86B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.