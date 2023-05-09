It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) stock

The price of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) closed at $36.08 in the last session, up 2.30% from day before closing price of $35.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983664 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

On January 04, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $141.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2023, with a $141 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when HAYSSEN CHARLES N bought 3,000 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 181,500 led to the insider holds 136,847 shares of the business.

ROTH RONALD G bought 3,100 shares of CLFD for $198,400 on Feb 07. The Chairman of the Board now owns 1,254,783 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Jones Walter Louis JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 86 shares for $116.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,032 and bolstered with 906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLFD now has a Market Capitalization of 536.80M and an Enterprise Value of 402.86M. As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $134.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLFD traded on average about 416.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.53M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.01% and a Short% of Float of 19.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $7 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $53.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $51M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.3M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.54M, a decrease of -42.60% less than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.88M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.35M and the low estimate is $247.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.