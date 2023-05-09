It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) stock

The closing price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) was $97.50 for the day, down -4.57% from the previous closing price of $102.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564275 shares were traded. CFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Berman Bobby bought 1,500 shares for $95.25 per share. The transaction valued at 142,875 led to the insider holds 26,662 shares of the business.

Wolfshohl Candace K bought 700 shares of CFR for $75,796 on Mar 15. The GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment now owns 16,291 shares after completing the transaction at $108.28 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, GREEN PHILLIP D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 9,500 shares for $106.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,012,622 and bolstered with 114,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.10B. As of this moment, Cullen/Frost’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFR has reached a high of $160.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.98.

Shares Statistics:

CFR traded an average of 697.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.36, CFR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 36.98% for CFR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.51 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.07 and $9.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.81. EPS for the following year is $9.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $8.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.1M to a low estimate of $483.9M. As of the current estimate, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.3M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.13M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $493.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.