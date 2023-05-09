IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $37.69

After finishing at $38.02 in the prior trading day, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $37.69, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2822379 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares for $37.81 per share. The transaction valued at 756,200 led to the insider holds 39,652 shares of the business.

Carroll David Francis sold 63,500 shares of ISEE for $2,352,040 on May 01. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 68,472 shares after completing the transaction at $37.04 per share. On May 01, another insider, Westby Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $37.12 each. As a result, the insider received 742,400 and left with 39,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISEE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $38.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.09M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 11.98M, compared to 9.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.71M and the low estimate is $49.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,101.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.