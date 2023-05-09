Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs LAUR

After finishing at $12.32 in the prior trading day, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) closed at $11.95, down -3.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851325 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

On June 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Knauer Gerard M. sold 4,130 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,940 led to the insider holds 12,985 shares of the business.

KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares of LAUR for $309,012,100 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.50B. As of this moment, Laureate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 935.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 765.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.20M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.08% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 4.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $436.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $436.9M to a low estimate of $436.9M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.38M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.5M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.