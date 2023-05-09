MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock Closes down -1.77% on Monday Trading

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) closed the day trading at $53.69 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $54.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5410185 shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $78 from $80 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $86 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when PAPPAS BILL sold 2,857 shares for $70.96 per share. The transaction valued at 202,733 led to the insider holds 48,915 shares of the business.

PAPPAS BILL sold 11,345 shares of MET for $816,386 on Feb 27. The EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. now owns 46,231 shares after completing the transaction at $71.96 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, HUBBARD ROBERT GLENN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6 shares for $72.24 each. As a result, the insider received 433 and left with 85,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MET now has a Market Capitalization of 41.12B and an Enterprise Value of 60.47B. As of this moment, MetLife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $77.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MET traded about 5.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MET traded about 6.01M shares per day. A total of 783.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 659.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 9.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

MET’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.53 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $8.7.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $17.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.86B to a low estimate of $16.59B. As of the current estimate, MetLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.46B, a decrease of -26.30% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.85B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.55B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.27B and the low estimate is $68.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.