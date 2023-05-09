Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed the day trading at $418.62 up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $411.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744103 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $423.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $406.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 476.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $500 from $550 previously.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $475.

On November 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $435.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 11, 2022, with a $435 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Hsing Michael sold 3,825 shares for $459.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,757,970 led to the insider holds 1,063,192 shares of the business.

Sciammas Maurice sold 991 shares of MPWR for $455,464 on May 04. The Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing now owns 205,206 shares after completing the transaction at $459.60 per share. On May 04, another insider, Xiao Deming, who serves as the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of the company, sold 991 shares for $459.60 each. As a result, the insider received 455,464 and left with 273,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.50B and an Enterprise Value of 18.76B. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $541.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 478.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 428.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPWR traded about 500.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPWR traded about 703.17k shares per day. A total of 46.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.75M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.66%.

Dividends & Splits

MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $13.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $440.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $444M to a low estimate of $439.84M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.37M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $466M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.