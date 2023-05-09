MRTX (Mirati Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed the day trading at $46.37 up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $45.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604877 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meek David D. sold 3,179 shares of MRTX for $134,715 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,792 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRTX traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRTX traded about 850.32k shares per day. A total of 57.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.18M, compared to 8.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.3 and a low estimate of -$3.87, while EPS last year was -$3.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.44, with high estimates of -$3.2 and low estimates of -$3.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.84 and -$15.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.52. EPS for the following year is -$10.94, with 16 analysts recommending between -$5.95 and -$14.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.98M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $709k, an estimated increase of 574.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.67M, an increase of 99.00% less than the figure of $574.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 358.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311M and the low estimate is $139.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 281.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.