NBIX (Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $97.90 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $97.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608737 shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $132.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on March 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Cooke Julie sold 11,397 shares for $103.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,184,049 led to the insider holds 16,169 shares of the business.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H sold 4,300 shares of NBIX for $436,135 on May 01. The Director now owns 42,785 shares after completing the transaction at $101.43 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Cooke Julie, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $103.82 each. As a result, the insider received 10,382 and left with 27,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $129.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBIX has traded an average of 749.04K shares per day and 854.58k over the past ten days. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $445.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $470.63M to a low estimate of $425M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.2M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.26M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.