Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NUTX

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793788 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4951.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 90,560 led to the insider holds 41,964,832 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 125,498 shares of NUTX for $276,773 on Dec 12. The 10% Owner now owns 42,008,712 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 622.42M and an Enterprise Value of 855.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9467, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6195.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUTX traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUTX traded about 2.09M shares per day. A total of 650.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 6.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417M and the low estimate is $385.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.