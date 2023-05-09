PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) was $5.97 for the day, up 3.65% from the previous closing price of $5.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101484742 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $19 previously.

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $29.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 383,250 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 13,885 shares of PACW for $293,251 on Mar 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 33,885 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D, who serves as the PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING of the company, bought 6,660 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,828 and bolstered with 84,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACW now has a Market Capitalization of 717.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $33.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.40.

Shares Statistics:

PACW traded an average of 20.80M shares per day over the past three months and 58.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.67M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 21.11M, compared to 11.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.55% and a Short% of Float of 22.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, PACW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.56M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, PacWest Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $358.27M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.67M, a decrease of -34.50% less than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $281.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $991M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, down -22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $965M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.