Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed the day trading at $22.68 up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691974 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 198.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $28.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Geene Alice L sold 1,267 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 30,307 led to the insider holds 55,441 shares of the business.

Corr Jonathan sold 1,509 shares of PYCR for $37,438 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 22,817 shares after completing the transaction at $24.81 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, MILLER SCOTT DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,630 and bolstered with 182,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 685.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYCR traded about 461.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYCR traded about 573.9k shares per day. A total of 175.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.67M, compared to 9.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 17.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $156.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.8M to a low estimate of $155M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.78M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664M and the low estimate is $616.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.