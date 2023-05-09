Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock Closes down -1.10% on Monday Trading

After finishing at $9.08 in the prior trading day, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) closed at $8.98, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053105 shares were traded. PLYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $7.25 previously.

On May 09, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $11.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Maliassas Gregory sold 15,000 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 136,200 led to the insider holds 332,688 shares of the business.

Peterson Karl Mr. sold 40,000 shares of PLYA for $382,000 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 2,654,033 shares after completing the transaction at $9.55 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Peterson Karl Mr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $9.48 each. As a result, the insider received 948,000 and left with 2,694,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $287.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $425.6M to a low estimate of $235.54M. As of the current estimate, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s year-ago sales were $221.27M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.16M, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $224.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $934.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $996.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $856.26M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $968.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.