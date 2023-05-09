Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Records 0.94 million Shares Traded, Reaches $10.56 High

After finishing at $10.38 in the prior trading day, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $10.17, down -2.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936067 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Chau On sold 78,810,506 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 624,967,313 led to the insider holds 2,000,000 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 300,000 shares of PLTK for $3,520,140 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 80,810,506 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Chau On, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $10.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,187,720 and left with 81,110,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 5.46B. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 364.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $650.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $659.1M to a low estimate of $635.51M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $659.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.36M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.96M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.