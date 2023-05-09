Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) was $46.29 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $46.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1658981 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of STNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $38.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.79.

Shares Statistics:

STNG traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.90M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, STNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $3.69 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.41 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.34. EPS for the following year is $9.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $17.4 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.9M to a low estimate of $279.16M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $405.07M, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.47M, a decrease of -35.60% less than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $930.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.