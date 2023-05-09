Snap Inc. (SNAP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $8.42

The price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $8.42 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $8.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21493609 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 246.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $8.55 per share. The transaction valued at 111,210 led to the insider holds 465,330 shares of the business.

Morrow Rebecca sold 5,617 shares of SNAP for $60,031 on Apr 17. The CAO now owns 252,497 shares after completing the transaction at $10.69 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, O’Sullivan Michael J., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $11.13 each. As a result, the insider received 144,665 and left with 478,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 13.98B and an Enterprise Value of 14.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $27.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAP traded on average about 31.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 46.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 57.39M with a Short Ratio of 57.39M, compared to 54.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $936.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $961.47M to a low estimate of $902.98M. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $938.64M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $4.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.