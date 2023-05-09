Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Squarespace Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.66, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $27.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065806 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SQSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,518 led to the insider holds 691,682 shares of the business.

KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 28,446 shares of SQSP for $768,042 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 745,440 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, O’Connor Courtenay, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 504,475 and left with 38,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SQSP traded 757.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 985.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.75M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 1.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.3 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $233.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.5M to a low estimate of $232.64M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.76M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.88M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $957.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.97M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.