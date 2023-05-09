The name Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) should be kept on your radar

The price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed at $25.14 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $24.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759163 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $64.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares for $25.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,775,425 led to the insider holds 4,495,972 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 73,907 shares of BFH for $1,834,497 on May 05. The 10% Owner now owns 4,366,824 shares after completing the transaction at $24.82 per share. On May 04, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 33,711 shares for $23.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 799,605 and bolstered with 4,303,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFH traded on average about 778.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BFH is 0.84, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.96 and $8.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.46. EPS for the following year is $10.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $976.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.20% from the average estimate.