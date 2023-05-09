There are many powerful catalysts in the market: A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) can be one of them

After finishing at $13.76 in the prior trading day, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) closed at $13.75, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691941 shares were traded. ATEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On July 21, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Trivedi Dhrupad sold 20,965 shares for $14.37 per share. The transaction valued at 301,267 led to the insider holds 595,935 shares of the business.

BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 3,294 shares of ATEN for $47,335 on Mar 13. The EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg now owns 124,459 shares after completing the transaction at $14.37 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Becker Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 526 shares for $14.37 each. As a result, the insider received 7,559 and left with 71,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 879.88M. As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $19.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 874.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ATEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $65.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $62.16M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.97M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.86M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.34M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.16M and the low estimate is $307.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.