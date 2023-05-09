There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) can be one of them

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) closed the day trading at $94.38 down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $96.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635378 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $115.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when WOOD DONALD C sold 1,891 shares for $112.21 per share. The transaction valued at 212,196 led to the insider holds 198,819 shares of the business.

WOOD DONALD C sold 10,000 shares of FRT for $1,112,352 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 200,710 shares after completing the transaction at $111.24 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Guglielmone Daniel, who serves as the EVP-CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $110.69 each. As a result, the insider received 276,732 and left with 50,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.85B and an Enterprise Value of 12.40B. As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $118.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRT traded about 520.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRT traded about 574.77k shares per day. A total of 80.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

FRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.32, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87. The current Payout Ratio is 92.20% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $277.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.44M to a low estimate of $264M. As of the current estimate, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $263.83M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.19M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.61M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.