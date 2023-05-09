There is a good chance Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Schrodinger Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.74, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $27.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927853 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On March 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 01, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Tran Yvonne sold 25,000 shares for $27.26 per share. The transaction valued at 681,380 led to the insider holds 5,131 shares of the business.

Farid Ramy sold 66,886 shares of SDGR for $1,222,669 on Jan 04. The President & CEO now owns 184,432 shares after completing the transaction at $18.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Thornberry Nancy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,950 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 173,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 1.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $35.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDGR traded 573.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 933.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.92M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $39.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.93M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of the current estimate, Schrodinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.98M, an increase of 42.60% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.96M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $263.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.