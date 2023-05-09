There Is Still Room For NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) was $8.01 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714637 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Temple Robert K sold 13,859 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 109,860 led to the insider holds 20,821 shares of the business.

Reyes Jose N Jr sold 72,724 shares of SMR for $574,643 on May 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 293,885 shares after completing the transaction at $7.90 per share. On May 02, another insider, Reyes Jose N Jr, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $8.07 each. As a result, the insider received 807,260 and left with 333,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 614.27M and an Enterprise Value of 348.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

SMR traded an average of 532.60K shares per day over the past three months and 563.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 362.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 857.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.