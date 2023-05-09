There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

The price of QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $7.38 in the last session, down -8.83% from day before closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006146 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QNST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Valenti Douglas sold 88,156 shares for $16.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,488,955 led to the insider holds 1,765,517 shares of the business.

Valenti Douglas sold 61,844 shares of QNST for $1,055,059 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,853,673 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On May 12, another insider, Simons James R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,700 and bolstered with 44,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 463.00M and an Enterprise Value of 401.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 609.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QNST traded on average about 440.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 946.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $142.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.72M to a low estimate of $125.4M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.88M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.54M and the low estimate is $628.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.