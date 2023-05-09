This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

After finishing at $51.05 in the prior trading day, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) closed at $51.36, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216087 shares were traded. GLPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $60.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Urdang E Scott bought 1,000 shares for $53.82 per share. The transaction valued at 53,820 led to the insider holds 150,132 shares of the business.

Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of GLPI for $162,000 on Feb 01. The COO, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 215,981 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Demchyk Matthew, who serves as the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 1,412 shares for $54.01 each. As a result, the insider received 76,262 and left with 32,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLPI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.39B and an Enterprise Value of 19.95B. As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 970.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 261.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 4.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.84, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.39.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $353.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.1M to a low estimate of $340.33M. As of the current estimate, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $326.51M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.36M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.97M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.