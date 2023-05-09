This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Morgan Stanley (MS)

In the latest session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $84.43 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $84.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5823452 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Morgan Stanley’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when GLOCER THOMAS H sold 4,535 shares for $87.11 per share. The transaction valued at 395,021 led to the insider holds 98,110 shares of the business.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 46,226 shares of MS for $4,550,950 on Feb 13. The Co-President/Head of WM now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $98.45 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 24,556 shares for $98.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,412,099 and left with 190,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MS now has a Market Capitalization of 141.76B. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MS has traded an average of 7.42M shares per day and 7.01M over the past ten days. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 18.54M, compared to 19.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MS is 3.10, from 3.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $7.68, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.54 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.31B to a low estimate of $13.11B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.76B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.19B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.09B and the low estimate is $54.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.