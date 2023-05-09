This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) closed the day trading at $288.27 up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $284.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754742 shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $288.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $282.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $287.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $240 to $284.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Golston Allan C. sold 5,459 shares for $263.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,437,180 led to the insider holds 13,537 shares of the business.

Menon Viju sold 2,161 shares of SYK for $571,166 on Feb 09. The Group President now owns 10,611 shares after completing the transaction at $264.31 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, STRYKER RONDA E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 212,200 shares for $271.21 each. As a result, the insider received 57,551,545 and left with 4,730,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYK now has a Market Capitalization of 113.69B and an Enterprise Value of 124.81B. As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $306.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYK traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYK traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 379.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 5.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

SYK’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 41.60% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.27 and $10.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $11.23, with 25 analysts recommending between $11.55 and $10.75.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $4.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.96B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.49B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.76B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.45B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.