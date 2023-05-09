Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

In the latest session, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) closed at $70.44 up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $69.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433339 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $77.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares for $69.56 per share. The transaction valued at 23,372 led to the insider holds 3,508 shares of the business.

Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares of HIG for $26,070 on Mar 06. The EVP now owns 3,844 shares after completing the transaction at $77.59 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Costello Beth Ann, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 38,915 shares for $77.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,029,642 and left with 57,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIG now has a Market Capitalization of 22.18B and an Enterprise Value of 26.64B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIG has traded an average of 2.26M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 314.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 4.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIG is 1.70, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $9.76, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.09B to a low estimate of $6B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.13B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.06B and the low estimate is $25.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.