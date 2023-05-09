TPG Inc. (TPG) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, TPG Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.26, up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $26.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518529 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.50.

On October 17, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B. As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPG traded 500.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 466.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.88M. Insiders hold about 11.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.59, TPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $296.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $278M. As of the current estimate, TPG Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.02M, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $335M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.