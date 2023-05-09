Understanding Dover Corporation (DOV)’s financial health through ratios

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed the day trading at $144.03 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $144.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517329 shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On April 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $160.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares for $143.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009,644 led to the insider holds 73,878 shares of the business.

Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of DOV for $277,975 on Oct 24. The Vice President, Tax now owns 5,353 shares after completing the transaction at $126.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOV now has a Market Capitalization of 19.68B and an Enterprise Value of 23.19B. As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $160.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOV traded about 852.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOV traded about 871.87k shares per day. A total of 139.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

DOV’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.02, up from 2.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 26.70% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.12 and $8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $9.82, with 18 analysts recommending between $10.31 and $9.43.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.