Understanding Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) through its ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824422 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2021, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 28,750,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 230,000,000 led to the insider holds 975,677 shares of the business.

Cahill Douglas bought 129,000 shares of HLMN for $993,945 on Nov 30. The COB, President and CEO now owns 402,628 shares after completing the transaction at $7.71 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Kraft Robert O., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 65,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,380 and bolstered with 225,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLMN has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 705.28k over the past ten days. A total of 194.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 7.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $358.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $373M to a low estimate of $339.85M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $363.01M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $403.74M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $422.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.