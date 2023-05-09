Understanding Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed at $107.71 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $108.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785656 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Jacobsen S. Chris sold 3,487 shares for $110.06 per share. The transaction valued at 383,779 led to the insider holds 23,879 shares of the business.

WIDMER KATHY sold 1,000 shares of TXRH for $105,460 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 15,700 shares after completing the transaction at $105.46 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Tobin Regina A., who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,215 shares for $103.84 each. As a result, the insider received 230,006 and left with 13,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXRH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 7.84B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $113.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXRH has traded an average of 876.78K shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TXRH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 4.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXRH is 2.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.20% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.