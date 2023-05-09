United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Shares Decline by -5.68% to Close at $16.26

The price of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) closed at $16.26 in the last session, down -5.68% from day before closing price of $17.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711318 shares were traded. USM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $20 from $33 previously.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when IRIZARRY MICHAEL sold 18,826 shares for $22.15 per share. The transaction valued at 417,077 led to the insider holds 18,825 shares of the business.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P sold 1,834 shares of USM for $35,965 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 18,981 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Drake Deirdre, who serves as the EVP-Chief People Officer of the company, sold 8,574 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 261,936 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 5.36B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USM has reached a high of $32.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USM traded on average about 284.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.35M. Insiders hold about 73.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for USM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, United States Cellular Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $995M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.17B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.