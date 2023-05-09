Update from E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $4.59 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1671097 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,049 led to the insider holds 217,478 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $78,573 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 230,478 shares after completing the transaction at $6.04 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Farlekas Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $6.55 each. As a result, the insider received 85,123 and left with 243,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $8.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1559.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETWO has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 2.49M over the past ten days. A total of 302.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ETWO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.6M with a Short Ratio of 17.60M, compared to 17.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $160.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $161.75M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.38M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.89M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.22M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $786.73M and the low estimate is $681.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.