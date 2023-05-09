Update from Graco Inc. (GGG): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $78.64 in the prior trading day, Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) closed at $78.29, down -0.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694489 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when JOHNSON DALE D sold 95,210 shares for $79.37 per share. The transaction valued at 7,556,569 led to the insider holds 159,615 shares of the business.

MITAU LEE R sold 13,938 shares of GGG for $1,111,076 on May 02. The Director now owns 17,462 shares after completing the transaction at $79.72 per share. On May 01, another insider, Merengo Claudio, who serves as the President, Worldwide Gema of the company, sold 21,793 shares for $80.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750,429 and left with 18,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.04B and an Enterprise Value of 12.80B. As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $80.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.89, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on May 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $574.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $586.3M to a low estimate of $567.1M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $548.55M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.61M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $577.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.