UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at $5.85 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105085 shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UWMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 67.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 66.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $3.50 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on December 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,988 led to the insider holds 5,316 shares of the business.

Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares of UWMC for $1,010,056 on May 12. The EVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 280,658 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UWMC now has a Market Capitalization of 484.13M. As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UWMC traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.98M. Insiders hold about 4.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.85M with a Short Ratio of 21.85M, compared to 20.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.47% and a Short% of Float of 23.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UWMC is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $396.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.4M to a low estimate of $352.12M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $821.79M, an estimated decrease of -51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.91M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.