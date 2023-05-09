Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

In the latest session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $24.14 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $24.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643284 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On February 21, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $53.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 114,332 shares for $25.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,921,160 led to the insider holds 17,636,719 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 83,674 shares of VIR for $2,134,691 on May 03. The 10% Owner now owns 17,751,051 shares after completing the transaction at $25.51 per share. On May 01, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,075 shares for $25.30 each. As a result, the insider received 77,812 and left with 17,834,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIR has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 763.72k over the past ten days. A total of 133.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4. EPS for the following year is -$4.88, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.41 and -$6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, down -89.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.44M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.