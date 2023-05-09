Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Waterdrop Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.90, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520074 shares were traded. WDH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WDH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $2.10 from $2 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 651.61M. As of this moment, Waterdrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1433.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WDH traded 729.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 500k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 390.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.36M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 647.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 720.89k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $472.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $448.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.22M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.02M and the low estimate is $494.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.