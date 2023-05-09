What shareholders can do to beat the market with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) stock

In the latest session, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed at $222.57 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $223.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508201 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Schroeder Mark S sold 3,897 shares for $225.81 per share. The transaction valued at 879,982 led to the insider holds 6,687 shares of the business.

Kirchgraber Paul R sold 8,000 shares of LH for $2,004,675 on Feb 21. The CEO, Covance Drug Development now owns 9,069 shares after completing the transaction at $250.58 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Schroeder Mark S, who serves as the EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of the company, sold 309 shares for $247.63 each. As a result, the insider received 76,518 and left with 6,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LH now has a Market Capitalization of 19.59B and an Enterprise Value of 25.49B. As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $263.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LH has traded an average of 617.55K shares per day and 672.84k over the past ten days. A total of 88.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LH is 2.88, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.5 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $4.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.39, with high estimates of $4.6 and low estimates of $4.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.15 and $16.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.83. EPS for the following year is $18.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.32 and $16.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.88B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.31B and the low estimate is $15.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.