Which analyst expects nVent Electric plc (NVT) to perform well in the near future?

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed the day trading at $41.42 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $41.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816527 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when BURRIS JERRY W sold 2,260 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 101,700 led to the insider holds 40,621 shares of the business.

Ruzynski Joseph A. sold 3,500 shares of NVT for $157,734 on Feb 13. The President of Enclosures now owns 22,130 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HOGAN RANDALL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,664 shares for $39.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,518,362 and left with 5,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.95B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $46.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVT traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVT traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 165.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

NVT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.70, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $730.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.6M to a low estimate of $705M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $694.7M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $764.25M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $752M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.