Which analyst expects Trane Technologies plc (TT) to perform well in the near future?

After finishing at $176.81 in the prior trading day, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) closed at $176.75, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1687542 shares were traded. TT stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $168 to $200.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Camuti Paul A sold 7,950 shares for $190.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,516,710 led to the insider holds 89,021 shares of the business.

Turtz Evan M sold 2,095 shares of TT for $399,791 on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,601 shares after completing the transaction at $190.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Camuti Paul A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 536 shares for $181.99 each. As a result, the insider received 97,545 and left with 89,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TT now has a Market Capitalization of 43.00B and an Enterprise Value of 46.62B. As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $196.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 2.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.58 and $8.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.45. EPS for the following year is $9.24, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, Trane Technologies plc’s year-ago sales were $4.19B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.99B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.59B and the low estimate is $17.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.