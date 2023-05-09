Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) expected to report EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $28.94 down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $29.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504052 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xponential Fitness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On April 05, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On December 06, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Geisler Anthony sold 4,105 shares for $33.02 per share. The transaction valued at 135,547 led to the insider holds 371,743 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 30,785 shares of XPOF for $1,022,370 on May 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 375,848 shares after completing the transaction at $33.21 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Geisler Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 31,453 shares for $33.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,043,296 and left with 406,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $33.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPOF has traded an average of 647.14K shares per day and 600.08k over the past ten days. A total of 49.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.57M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.32% and a Short% of Float of 15.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68.6M to a low estimate of $60.4M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.36M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.03M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.95M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.21M and the low estimate is $333.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.