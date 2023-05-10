A correction may be in store for Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares?

After finishing at $35.07 in the prior trading day, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at $34.80, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542133 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 23, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $48.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Evans Jason Eric sold 7,674 shares for $34.26 per share. The transaction valued at 262,911 led to the insider holds 426,790 shares of the business.

Evans Jason Eric sold 99 shares of SGRY for $2,980 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 414,056 shares after completing the transaction at $30.10 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Baldock Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Admin & Dev Officer of the company, sold 33 shares for $30.14 each. As a result, the insider received 995 and left with 169,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $50.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 655.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 723.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 5.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $670.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.93M to a low estimate of $659.61M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.4M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $673.11M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660.65M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.