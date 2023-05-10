A correction may be in store for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares?

In the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $47.94 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $47.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11443336 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $68.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.50 to $67.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares for $53.47 per share. The transaction valued at 267,340 led to the insider holds 9,984 shares of the business.

Clark Bernard J. bought 5,000 shares of SCHW for $274,154 on Mar 17. The MD, Head of Adivsor Services now owns 120,653 shares after completing the transaction at $54.83 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, MARTIN-FLICKINGER GERRI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,700 shares for $54.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,396 and bolstered with 8,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 86.63B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHW has traded an average of 27.83M shares per day and 17M over the past ten days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.67B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 28.55M with a Short Ratio of 28.55M, compared to 15.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.00, from 0.89 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.92B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.28B and the low estimate is $20.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.