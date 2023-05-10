A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

The price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at $24.92 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $25.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4657194 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On April 24, 2023, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Emanuel Ariel sold 187,542 shares for $24.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,677,729 led to the insider holds 1,910,595 shares of the business.

Emanuel Ariel sold 300,000 shares of EDR for $7,399,380 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,098,137 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On May 04, another insider, SHAPIRO MARK S, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 72,011 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,815,433 and left with 95,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.97B and an Enterprise Value of 11.77B. As of this moment, Endeavor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $26.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDR traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.82M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 11.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.